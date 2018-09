AUSTIN,Texas — Austin Police are investing a deadly auto-pedestrian accident, closing Dessau Road to Parmer Lane until further notice.

#APD working an Auto vs Pedestrian fatality at the 12200 block of Dessau. 12200 block will be shut down to Parmer until further notice- avoid area. No vehicle or suspect information is available at this time. There is no other information to report at this time. WC1 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) September 2, 2018

Around 4 a.m., police got a call about an urgent welfare check.

When first responders arrived on scene, they say a man in his 40s was dead on the road.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

