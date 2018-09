AUSTIN — Austin police are investing a deadly auto-pedestrian accident, which temporarily closed Dessau Road to Parmer Lane.

#APD working an Auto vs Pedestrian fatality at the 12200 block of Dessau. 12200 block will be shut down to Parmer until further notice- avoid area. No vehicle or suspect information is available at this time. There is no other information to report at this time. WC1 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) September 2, 2018

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police got a call about an urgent welfare check. When first responders arrived on scene, they say a man in his 40s was found dead on the road.

Police did not have anyone in custody as of Sunday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

