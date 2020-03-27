AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published earlier this week when an ATCEMS medic tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Austin Police Department is investigating after finding a dead body near Zilker Park.

Police responded to the 500 block of Arnulfo Alonso Way, formerly known as Zilker Clubhouse Road, around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday after a caller reported they found a 24-year-old man who was not breathing lying in the roadway with obvious injuries.

Austin police, fire and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to render aid, however, the male was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. APD homicide detectives and crime scene staff processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED:

Man charged with murder after Cedar Park shooting

Austin police: Roommate arrested in teen's stabbing death

Neighbor calls 911 after kids find their mother shot; boyfriend facing murder charge

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Friday. The identity of the man is being withheld until police notify next of kin.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-974-TIPS, use the Crime Stoppers App or email the APD Homicide Unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be made anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Comal County has first COVID-19 death

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

UT officials address reimbursement for spring semester services, grading policy, commencement

Two dead after reported Downtown Austin drownings, APD says

Texas medical supply shortage still a mystery