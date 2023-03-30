DEA warns of dangerous 'tranq' drug as popularity increases in Texas

The DEA is sending a public safety alert about the widespread threat of fentanyl being mixed with animal tranquillizer xylazine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyson Hodges, the assistant special agent in charge of the DEA’s Austin District Office, said xylazine is FDA-approved for veterinarian use.

"It is a tranquilizer used by veterinarians on larger animals," said Hodges.

But the DEA said drug dealers are now mix it with fentanyl and other substances.

"The drug dealers on the street that are actually buying this being this putting it in their fentanyl tablets, so that way they can increase profits and create a more additive product," said Hodges.

The product usually comes in pill form. People taking "street pills" are often unaware its laced with the tranquilizer and fentanyl.

The DEA has seen this happen nationwide.

"More specifically 48 of the 50 states. We have seen it in Texas, and now starting to see it in Central Texas," said Hodges.

The mixture can cause serious health problems.

"Major problem with mixing fentanyl and xylazine is they are both respiratory depressants and working in combination with one another can send someone into respiratory distress very quickly," Hodges explained.

The DEA said Narcan cannot be used to combat the tranquilizer.

"Xylazine is not an opioid and as result Narcan does not work so if its combined with fentanyl its going create a stronger lasting high for the individual unfortunately Narcan will not work on xylazine," said Hodges.

The DEA is reminding everyone, including teens, to never take any type of pill unless it from a doctor or pharmacy. Currently, the agency is working to make xylazine listed as a controlled substance.