AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at an East Austin park in Dec. 2018.

David Green, 59, was convicted on Thursday of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery by 331st District Court Judge Chantal Eldridge.

On Dec. 21, 2018, the victim went to a park located at 6705 Crystalbrook Drive near U.S. 183 and Loyola Lane at around 6:30 p.m. While she was at the park, police said two men – identified as Green and 19-year-old Kyle Kenoski – approached her and started talking to her.

Green then put a knife to her neck and walked her to a playground area where he sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, police said Green told Kenoski he could "do whatever he wanted to" her. Kenoski then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Before the men left, Green took the woman’s phone and a necklace she was wearing.

“I am so very proud of this young woman,” Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said. “She showed great courage and eloquently described the horror of this crime. I hope this verdict assists in her healing.”

Kenoski is still awaiting trial.

