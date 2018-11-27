AUSTIN — A local dash cam company is sharing a reminder that we could all drive more carefully.

The DashCam Store in North Austin has its customers send in videos of reckless driving or accidents caught on their dash cams. The store then puts together a compilation of the videos to show what bad drivers in the city are like.

RELATED: Man is hit by truck, rolls off hood after it starts driving down IH-35, document says

Their goal is to raise awareness and let people know the dangers of driving recklessly or not paying attention.

“We’re here to help other drivers to help defend themselves against false liability claims – to keep themselves safe from, you know, drivers or craziness out there," Andrew Aboudaoud, owner of The DashCam Store, said. "There’s no more 'he said, she said,' there’s just – go to the dash cam."

RELATED: Austin drivers + wet roads = unsafe, report shows

The videos show drivers switching lanes when they're not supposed to, running red lights and committing other reckless driving acts. They show everything from close calls to actual accidents.

In a recent Allstate "America's Best Drivers" report, Austin ranked 159 out of 200 cities.

RELATED: APD confirm one woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin crash

Aboudaoud said the rapid growth of the city could play a role in so many close calls and accidents. He hopes dash cams can bring awareness, and the driving gets better.

"Let's try and calm down all the driving, all the crazy driving in Austin. You know, we appreciate people using turn signals, slowing down, letting people merge. You know, it's getting crazy out there," Aboudaoud said. "We do believe the more these cameras are used on the street today will lead to greater accountability."

RELATED: Keep your teen driver safe with these tips

© 2018 KVUE-TV