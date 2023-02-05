Daniel Perry's defense team pushes for new trial; mom of Garrett Foster stuck in holding pattern

On Wednesday, the defense team for an Army sergeant convicted of murdering a protester will push for a new trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It has been almost a month since a jury reached a guilty verdict after two days of deliberating, and Gov. Greg Abbott called for Sgt. Daniel Perry's pardoning. Garrett Foster's mother, Sheila, said these past few weeks, her family's been "stuck in a holding pattern."

"I have been sick ever since, physically sick, emotionally just run over, mentally exhausted, just wondering why all this is happening to my family," Sheila said.

Perry's motion for a new trial has what one criminal defense lawyer calls "blockbuster claims." It alleges there was an alternate juror who improperly participated in deliberations by snorting, huffing and gasping. Another is an allegation of juror misconduct: one of the 12 jurors who convicted Perry allegedly brought outside case law into deliberations. It's information he claims was taken from the Texas Penal Code concerning self-defense.

"If Judge Brown determines that jurors in making their decision relied on incorrect law, it's possible that the court may grant a new trial," Austin criminal defense lawyer Rick Cofer said.

What Foster wants is peace, but she said she is unable to achieve it with the possibility of a new trial or pardoning on the horizon.

"I don't want our family to go back through this. I don't want [fiancée of Garrett Foster] Whitney to have to go back through this, and it's just not fair to my son. He deserved better than this," Sheila said.

On Wednesday, the judge will conduct the inquiry into juror misconduct and the judge will make a decision based on what the juror says. After that, attorneys could have the chance to argue about the motion for a retrial.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram