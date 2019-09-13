AUSTIN, Texas — Austin musician, Daniel Johnston, will be laid to rest this week and two parts of his funeral services will be open to the public.

Johnston died of natural causes on Tuesday night at his home outside of Houston. He was 58 years old.

Jonhston's brother posted on the musician's Facebook fan page saying, "He's always been such a trooper, surviving everything life threw at him, and we kinda expect he would get through this time as well."

The musician's brother confirmed on Facebook that there will be two funeral services open to the public in Katy, Texas.

The services will be during the following times:

A viewing on Friday, Sept. 20, at Schmidt Funeral Home located at 1344 West Grand Parkway South from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Magnolia Cemetery located at the corner of Barlett and Franz at 2:30 p.m.

"Lots of tears means lots of love," said Jonhston's brother. "Thank you all for being so supportive."

According to the Facebook post, fans can also donate to HiHowAreYou.org, which is the mental health awareness non-profit that was formed from Johnston's legacy.

