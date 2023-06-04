Overnight fire results in 12 damaged units at northeast Austin apartment complex

In the preliminary investigation of the fire, it began on a third floor balcony from an "improperly discarded smoking material," according to AFD.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire late Wednesday night resulted in 12 apartment units being damaged, but the number of people displaced is unknown.

At 10:29 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) received multiple calls to the Mueller Flats Apartments, located on Clayton Lane, in northeast Austin stating that half of a building was on fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they discovered that the flames were reaching between 10 to 15 feet above the roof of the building. Additionally, there were residents trapped on the third floor due to the height of the flames.

AFD crews managed to successfully rescue the trapped residents and safely evacuate the rest of the building with no injuries sustained.

In the preliminary investigation of the fire, it began on a third floor balcony from an "improperly discarded smoking material," according to AFD. The fire quickly spread from the balcony to the attic above and the floors below.

A total of 12 units have been damaged following the fire, with six of them being heavily damaged. At this time, it is unknown how many people have been displaced.

2nd alarm 1071 Clayton Ln. media stage Clayton and Sheridan pic.twitter.com/Syv44TynmI — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) April 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.