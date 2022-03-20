10 injured in shooting at party venue in southern Dallas, police say

Officers had responded to the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, near U.S. 175, around midnight, police said.

DALLAS — Ten people were injured, including one person who was shot in the head, during a shooting outside a party venue in southern Dallas late Saturday, police confirmed to WFAA.

The shooting happened around midnight at a venue in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, near U.S. 175, police said.

Police said that eight people were found to be injured at the venue and two others later arrived at a hospital. The victims' ages ranged from 14 years old and up.

"It was a large scene. There were a lot of people that were there to make sure the scene was secure and to get all those people medical attention they needed," Dallas PD spokesperson Kristin Lowman told WFAA.

In an update Saturday evening, police said one victim, an 18-year-old, was in critical condition in a hospital. Nine additional victims were at other area hospitals and are stable, according to police.

Sources told WFAA that the shooting happened while people were outside of the venue and that it was believed to be a drive-by shooting. When the shooting happened, police made a citywide assist call, meaning any available officers were asked to respond to the incident.

No arrests have been reported and police have not released information about any suspects.

Witness Joe Morgan told WFAA he was working crowd control for a spring break party at a venue called The Space when the shooting started.

"The kids were from here to the corner down there and when the shooting started everyone started running through the gate and trampled us," said Morgan.

Morgan says he saw multiple people fire off high-powered rifles.

He says the suspects were among those trying to get into the party but were upset when security searched them and tried to confiscate their weapons.

"They just got in their car and started shooting," said Morgan.

At the scene Sunday morning, police had taped off a large area outside of the venue space, blocking off the street as they investigated. Dozens of markers that indicate where police found shell casings and other evidence were scattered across the area.

Dallas police said officers across the city were busy not only with this shooting but another incident where two people were shot in Deep Ellum, and there was also a homicide in southeast Dallas.

"It’s a difficult night for our department, and it’s a difficult night for the victims and their families and our thoughts are with them. And to tell the citizens of Dallas this is our priority to find who is responsible for this," said Lowman.

Anyone who have have information and/or video is urged to contact police at 214-671-3658.