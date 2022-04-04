Dallas concert shooting victim says it was so chaotic she didn't realize she had been shot

“The bullet could’ve hit my back… I’m thankful I could still walk,” said victim Breanna Gray.

DALLAS — Dallas police released the names of the victims who were shot over the weekend.

The youngest injured victim was only 13 years old. Twenty-six-year-old Kealon Gilmore was killed in the shooting. WFAA spoke to the Gilmore's uncle, who told us his nephew just had a baby. Gilmore's uncle added that his nephew got a job at the post office to support the child. All of those dreams now shattered.

WFAA also spoke with a woman who said she is thankful to be alive.

“A guy was trying to protect me. He was covered over me,” said Breanna Gray.

Gray spoke with WFAA over FaceTime. She’s recovering after being shot in the leg during Saturday night’s concert.

“I didn’t even feel the gun shot in my leg. I felt pressure, so I was just holding it,” said Gray.

Gray and 15 other people were shot at the second annual "Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party" in southern Dallas.

“I heard my sister saying, 'she just got shot, she just got shot,'” Gray told WFAA.

“There was a big artist supposed to be coming, Boogie. The crowd was getting anxious because he wasn’t there yet,” Gray added.

Police said a fight triggered the shooting.

“I heard a couple of gunshots, and everyone started running,” Gray said.

The victim’s who were injured range from 13 to 29 years old.

Witnesses say the victims couldn’t get help immediately because there were close to 2,000 people there.

“A lot of people got trampled,” said Gray.

Gray is just thankful to be alive and with her 5-year-old daughter.

“The bullet could’ve hit my back … I’m thankful I could still walk,” said Gray.