Daily Juice Cafe announces closure for Jan. 22

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good.

Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter.

The company stated its appreciation for locals' love and support throughout the last two decades, including "through the pandemic and throughout this last tough year of rising food costs, labor costs and rents."

The letter goes to further state that anyone who wants to come by and get a juice one more time is encouraged to do so.

"Please come visit us one last time, grab a favorite juice, smoothie or acai bowl, and a Daily Juice sticker. If you’ve been thinking about a juice cleanse….now would be a good time to order one," the letter read. "If you have a Daily Juice gift card, prepaid cleanse or points you wish to redeem, it would be our honor to serve you something healthy one more time."

All three remaining locations will officially shut its doors on Jan. 22, excluding the Westlake location which has already closed. Due to the closure, the owners are selling a myriad of restaurant equipment on an auction page. Items ranging from a Vitamix blender to a three-door freezer can be found on the page to purchase.