AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said it will not pursue a criminal case against the officer involved in the shooting death of a woman last summer.

Based on its review of the investigation, DA Margaret Moore said that Officer Thomas Brown's use of force was justifiable. As such, Moore will not present the case to a grand jury and has issued a declination letter summarizing the investigation and the basis for her decision.

In the early hours of June 7, 2018, the residents of a home on South Glenn Street called 911 to report they had been assaulted by a person staying with them. They reported that she punched and bit them and also threatened them with a knife.

The callers stated that they and some of their friends left the house in fear and they met with officers nearby. They reported that the woman who had assaulted them was named Leslie Salazar. They also said they had been drinking, along with Salazar, who was still in the house with another one of their friends.

When Officer Brown arrived with a fellow officer, they found and collected a large knife outside of the garage. As they were about to enter the home, the friend exited, leaving Salazar alone inside. Police entered through the front door and called her name and slowly made their way through the dark home.

As they entered the kitchen and living room area, police said Salazar came around the end of the wall right in front of Officer Brown with a knife in her right hand. Body cam footage corroborated those statements. Documents state Officer Brown gave her two very rapid commands to drop the knife, but she continued to advance toward him with the knife raised.

Officer Brown fired three shots, striking her three times and causing her to fall to the ground with the knife still in her hand. After several more commands for her to release the weapon, police said she finally did so. The officers then called for medical help and administered first aid. However, she was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

