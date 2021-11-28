x
Police investigating homicide in southeast Austin

The incident happened at Cypress Bend and Fence Row, a few miles west of the Austin airport.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Austin on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting followed an argument between two people.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Cypress Bend. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:50 a.m.

Police said it is a known suspect. Detectives will work on a warrant before making an arrest.

It was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public, APD said. Detectives are speaking with witnesses.

This is Austin's 85th homicide of the year.

