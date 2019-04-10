AUSTIN, Texas — A 66-year-old cyclist was killed on Thursday morning after being hit by a driver in Granite Shoals.

Police said the man was struck by part of a trailer being towed by a pickup in the 8400 block of FM 1431 West.

The cyclist was thrown under the trailer and then into the ditch.

The pickup driver immediately pulled into the driveway of the Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Station and beat on the door to notify authorities, police said.

CPR was performed on the man, but the victim died on the scene. Police said he had been wearing a helmet.

An investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been brought against the driver.

Police urged pedestrians and cyclists to remain vigilant while on FM 1431 as there are limited or no shoulders in certain areas.

