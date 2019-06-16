AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and a bicycle in South Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened at West Stassney Lane and Manchaca Road around 11 p.m.

Austin Travis-County EMS transported the man to South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

‘Leander Family Pride Festival’ draws supporters, protests outside the library

Cedar Park near-drowning update: Camp was over capacity

Texas deputy dies after falling, injuring head in sheriff's parking lot, sheriff says