AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and a bicycle in South Austin on Saturday night.
The incident happened at West Stassney Lane and Manchaca Road around 11 p.m.
Austin Travis-County EMS transported the man to South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
