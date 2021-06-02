Judge grants Jenny Cudd permission to travel to Mexico

Cudd will be required to provide her itinerary for the trip, according to court documents.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Jenny Cudd, the Midland business owner and former mayoral candidate charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots, has been granted permission by a judge to travel to Mexico.

The court motion was filed on February 1. The motion was granted on February 5.

Her lawyers say she had prepaid a weekend retreat for herself and her employees at Becky's Flowers to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The retreat would reportedly serve as a work-related bonding time for employees and their spouses.

The retreat is from Feb. 18-21.

Cudd and Eliel Rosa have a court hearing on February 5 for their part in the Capitol riots. Both are currently out on a PR bond.

The judge ordered Cudd to provide her itinerary to her supervising pretrial services officer.

Cudd’s travel privileges outside of the U.S. were revoked by a judge in their initial court appearance on January 21. She remains out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

The motion comes two days after Cudd was indicted on five more federal charges for her role in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.

The new charges, all felonies, are obstruction of an official proceeding remaining in a restricted building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.