Woman arrested after South Austin crash that killed pedestrian

Crystal Dominguez, 30, has been charged with intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in South Austin on Friday evening.

The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive, the Austin Police Department said.

Crystal Dominguez, 30, is accused of crashing her sedan into 62-year-old Jacky Gaschot, who died at the scene. Dominguez and another unidentified pedestrian were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Dominguez has been charged with intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

The incident is being investigated as Austin’s 93rd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 96 deaths for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 94 fatal crashes, resulting in 102 deaths.

