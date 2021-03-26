Cruz, Cornyn leading Congressional delegation on tour of US-Mexico border Friday

There’s a scramble to find places to house the growing numbers of children caught crossing the border alone.

TEXAS, USA — On Friday, Congressional Republicans, including Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, plan to get a firsthand look at the crisis on the border.

There’s a scramble to find places to house the growing numbers of children caught crossing the border alone.

“It is an absolute crisis and disaster,” Cruz said during a Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill. “No state is impacted more than my own state.”

Cruz and Cornyn will lead a Congressional delegation tour to the Rio Grande Valley Friday with 17 other Republicans.

They’ll join border agents on a midnight patrol and visit a temporary processing facility in Donna.

“It is over 1,500% greater than capacity,” Cruz said.

Also on Friday, Congressman Joaquin Castro led a congressional delegation to the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) facility for unaccompanied children at the border.

Rep. Castro said he wanted to make sure kids are being humanely treated. These people came to seek asylum, and the Biden Administration is trying to respect international law and United States law, he said.

This comes after a recent surge of people crossing the border, particularly of unaccompanied minors. Two facilities are approved to be used to house an overflow of migrant children temporarily. Wednesday, the Pentagon approved Joint Base San Antonio as the first location. It's unknown when some of the children will start arriving base, but a release said preparations will begin immediately. Vacant dormitory space is expected to be used to shelter them.

On Thursday, Senator Cornyn tweeted the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced 2,400 beds would be established at Freeman Coliseum. The senator's tweet did not say when efforts would begin at the arena.