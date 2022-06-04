Cruising out of Austin, ROT Rally kicks off this month at new location

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Expo Center is no longer the home for Austin's annual Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally.
This year, they're travelling a little further up the road. The ROT Rally has moved to a permanent location in Bastrop County off of FM 969.
"We are excited for our new permanent location with 150-plus acres of beautiful Texas landscape," organizers said. "This new site brings a new vision and excellent long-term partnerships to grow The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally to one of the top rallies in the U.S. In addition, the new site will create a fresh feel and opportunities to embrace the motorcycle lifestyle."
The annual gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts has taken place at the Expo Center since 1995, outside of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown and 2021 relocation to Circuit of the Americas.
This year's event is taking place from June 9-12 at 1141 FM 969, otherwise known as Mere's Reserve. Attractions include:
- Four days of music
- Charity rides
- Second-annual Derwood Invitational Builder Show
- XDL Trials Stunt Show and Wheelie Experience
- Ives Brothers Wall of Death and Ball of Steel Show
- Mexico’s Motorcycle Acrobats
- Camping, vendors and food trucks
