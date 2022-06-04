Cruising out of Austin, ROT Rally kicks off this month at new location

The annual motorcycle gathering formerly took place at the Travis County Expo Center.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Expo Center is no longer the home for Austin's annual Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally.

This year, they're travelling a little further up the road. The ROT Rally has moved to a permanent location in Bastrop County off of FM 969.

"We are excited for our new permanent location with 150-plus acres of beautiful Texas landscape," organizers said. "This new site brings a new vision and excellent long-term partnerships to grow The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally to one of the top rallies in the U.S. In addition, the new site will create a fresh feel and opportunities to embrace the motorcycle lifestyle."

The annual gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts has taken place at the Expo Center since 1995, outside of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown and 2021 relocation to Circuit of the Americas.

This year's event is taking place from June 9-12 at 1141 FM 969, otherwise known as Mere's Reserve. Attractions include:

Four days of music

Charity rides

Second-annual Derwood Invitational Builder Show

XDL Trials Stunt Show and Wheelie Experience

Ives Brothers Wall of Death and Ball of Steel Show

Mexico’s Motorcycle Acrobats

Camping, vendors and food trucks

For ticketing information, click here.