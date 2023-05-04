Austin's Crow Bar owner talks rebuilding after arson fire

Steve Gee said he's forced to relocate after spending 13 years on South Congress Avenue. However, Gee promises Crow Bar will be back.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular spot that has called South Congress Avenue in Austin home since 2010 is forced to start over, with the owner saying it will be demolished and turned into an apartment building.

In September 2022, Crow Bar was set on fire by an arsonist, according to the Austin Fire Department, causing extensive damage.

Steve Gee, who is the owner, described the night he got the call and the moment his world turned upside down.

"It's like a bad dream," said Gee. "I was here [at Crow Bar] for like eight or 10 hours, you know, the last one here … and they finally let me in, and it was – took a little bit to sink in for sure."

In the last six months he had been preparing to rebuild and reopen, but a couple of weeks ago, he was told it wasn't going to happen.

Gee explained he doesn't own the property, and despite multiple pleas to remain a tenant of the building, he was forced to relocate.

"When I opened this place 13 years ago, there wasn't a lot around, and now it's really prime. It's just going to be hard to find another spot like this," said Gee.

Gee said he is working with a Realtor and is on the hunt to find a location for Crow Bar, which he confirmed will keep the same name.

"I can't really dwell on it. And people are like, 'How do you seem like you're so positive?' I'm just like, 'I already cried, you know?' But you got to kind of go on," said Gee.

Looking back at the past 13 years, Gee told KVUE how he built the business from the ground up and could not have stood as long as he did had it not been for his customers.

"I couldn't have been around if it wasn't for these people, man," said Gee.

Gee said he will keep the community in the loop as to where he will set up next and hopes he can serve to the people of Austin, once again.

"Hopefully we can get back on our feet and open, and start serving cocktails and beer," said Gee.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter