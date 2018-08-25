LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews have responded to a fire dubbed #AirportFire in Llano County, which has burned nearly 500 acres and is 90 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials said the fire broke out at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday east of Horseshoe Bay Resort Airport and forward progression of the fire was stopped as of 7 p.m. Saturday. Residents in three separate neighborhoods: the Highlands, the Uplands, and Horseshoe Bay South are under voluntary evacuation, according to Llano County Office of Emergency Management. The residents will be able to seek shelter at the Quail Point Community Center in Horse Shoe Bay at 107 Twilight Ln, officials said.

Approximately 100-150 homes were evacuated in the Highlands, the Uplands, and Horseshoe Bay South neighborhoods, officials said.

"Now all we have to do if the wind changes, if anything changes, we just throw all of the bags in the car and go," said Karen McPherson, a resident of South Horseshoe Bay who was contemplating evacuation. "They're doing a great job, they've done a great job."

However, officials said fire managers expect to allow residents to return home late Saturday night. The evacuations will be lifted at 10 p.m., according to Horseshoe Bay Fire Department fire chief.

Texas A&M Forest Service said aerial resources have been deployed to the scene to assist ground crews.

Officials said the cause of the fire was due to a mulcher and believe it was accidental.

"Any of those things can start a fire, so when we have really dry conditions like we have right now it's just very important to pay attention," said Kari Heins with the Texas A&M Fire Service. "If you don't have to be out there doing that activity maybe delay it."

There have been no reports of damaged structures, according to The City of Horseshoe Bay.

23 different agencies responded to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

