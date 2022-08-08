The incident involved two employees inside P.F. Chang’s, according to a social media post from La Palmera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and firefighters are at La Palmera Mall responding to an incident. Details are limited at this time.

3NEWS can confirm police were called to the scene at around 3:34 p.m. Ambulances and police units can be seen at the mall near P.F. Chang's.

"This was an altercation between two individuals and we don’t believe it is a continuing threat at the mall," said CCPD Senior officer Travis Pace.

No one has been arrested at this time and the suspect did leave the scene. Police have identified the suspect and are in the process of looking for him, according to a social media post from CCPD.

Police are asking that residents avoid the area until officers have properly investigated the scene, according to the social media post.

Statement from La Palmera

The incident involved two employees inside the restaurant, according to a social media post from La Palmera.

"The mall is secured and Corpus Christi Police Department is on site as an investigation is underway," said the social media post.

La Palmera said they will continue to provide more information regarding the situation.

