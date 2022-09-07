x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Grassfire threatens homes in Georgetown near SH 195, now under control

The fire is now under control and residents that were evacuated are now allowed to return.

More Videos

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A grassfire threatened homes along State Highway 195 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department. 

The fire is reportedly burning in the area of State Highway 195 and Chi Chi Drive. GPD said the fire is now under control and said only fences were damaged.

Residents of Little Deer Trail and Golden Bear were told to evacuate, according to a message forwarded to KVUE. A message sent after 6 p.m. said residents of that area were allowed to return home.

The police department said homes along Tiger Woods Drive were also evacuated but residents have since been allowed to return. 

A viewer in that area sent us a photo of the fire in the area. 

Credit: KVUE Viewer

Pedernales Electric Cooperative also reported that more than 2,000 customers in the area of the fire are without power. However, at this time it is not clear if the outage is related to the fire. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Six Flags Fiesta Texas to open world's steepest dive roller coaster

Tenants at Falls on Bull Creek raise concerns about living conditions

Austin police investigating homicide on North Lamar Boulevard Saturday morning

Paid Advertisement