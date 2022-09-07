Grassfire threatens homes in Georgetown near SH 195, now under control

The fire is now under control and residents that were evacuated are now allowed to return.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A grassfire threatened homes along State Highway 195 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The fire is reportedly burning in the area of State Highway 195 and Chi Chi Drive. GPD said the fire is now under control and said only fences were damaged.

Residents of Little Deer Trail and Golden Bear were told to evacuate, according to a message forwarded to KVUE. A message sent after 6 p.m. said residents of that area were allowed to return home.

The police department said homes along Tiger Woods Drive were also evacuated but residents have since been allowed to return.

A viewer in that area sent us a photo of the fire in the area.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative also reported that more than 2,000 customers in the area of the fire are without power. However, at this time it is not clear if the outage is related to the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

