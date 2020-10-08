Multiple agencies battling multi-acre brush fire at Bastrop State Park

As of 5:25 p.m., the fire was 0% contained and estimated between 10 and 15 acres.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Multiple agencies are currently battling a brush fire within Bastrop State Park in Bastrop County.

As of 5:25 p.m., the fire was about 10-15 acres and 0% contained. The fire is located near Alum Creek, just east of SH 21, according to a map shared by the Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2.

Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management 5:25 Update: State Park Fire.

Crews from ESD #2, Bastrop Fire Department, Heart of the Pines Volunteer Fire Department, STAR Flight, Texas Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management are all on scene.

