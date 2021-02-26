'Every good restaurant has a heart behind it.' Austin bakery gives away more than $10,000 worth of groceries to those in need

When their power went out, Crema Bakery and Cafe did not decide to just close up shop.

AUSTIN, Texas — When the power went out at Crema Bakery and Cafe during last week's winter storms, the owners decided instead of shutting down, they would step up and serve the community.

"We had a bunch of milk that was going to go bad and so we just kind of posted on our social media, we'll put some groceries out," said Jessica Tomberlin. "And it barely hit the snow before people were driving to pick stuff up."

Jessica and her wife, Janessa Tomberlin, own the bakery off Brodie Lane.

After the past year, it probably would've been easier on the business had they just taken care of themselves. Instead, Jessica said, in the past five days, they've given away over $10,000 in groceries.

"I'm a great baker. Sometimes I make questionable business decisions," Jessica Tomberlin laughed.

It was a decision, though, that she estimates has helped thousands of people.

"We own a restaurant. Our job is to feed people, that's what we do. And every good restaurant has a heart behind it," said Jessica Tomberlin. "That’s the only way you can survive and thrive in this world is to care about people that you serve, and so that’s why we’re doing it."

It's not the first time the two have decided to help the community. Jessica said that, since March 2020, they have been giving away free bag lunches for anyone who needs them. The idea came after the couple worried what kids would do during virtual learning if they relied on school lunches.

“I think the last year has changed our perspective a lot. And, yes, we worry about ourselves, but we hear so many pleas from people that don’t have the basic needs," said Jessica Tomberlin. "We felt like, if we can be the tool that our community uses to come together and help the people that really need it, we should try, we should at least try.”

The pair also credits help from other businesses and customers.

"We've had a lot of other local businesses have stepped up to help us too," said Janessa Tomberlin. "It's great to see other people wanting to be a part of it as well."

One of those people is Anissa Scholes, who was bagging up groceries to take out to cars of people as they drove up to the bakery.

Scholes is "a happy customer" turned happy volunteer.

"They help our neighborhood and our community so much," said Scholes. "And they needed just people to help with the line they had around the building to just bag up groceries so I was like, 'I can bag groceries.'"

If you would like to help Crema Bakery and Cafe continue to help the community, it is taking donations through its Venmo account: @cremabakerycafe.