3 people who fell into trench rescued by first responders, EMS says

ATCEMS said one person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

CREEDMOOR, Texas — Three people were injured, one of them critically, after falling into a trench near Creedmoor on Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the rescue happened at approximately 1:57 p.m. in the 2000 block of FM 1327.

ATCEMS said a 911 caller reported a few people fell into a trench at a construction site and were unable to get out.

ATCEMS said three people were involved, two who were rescued with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Ascension Seton Hays.

The third person was unconscious and was airlifted by STAR Flight to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.