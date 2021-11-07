3 people who fell into trench rescued by first responders, EMS says

CREEDMOOR, Texas — Three people were injured, one of them critically, after falling into a trench near Creedmoor on Saturday afternoon.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the rescue happened at approximately 1:57 p.m. in the 2000 block of FM 1327.
ATCEMS said a 911 caller reported a few people fell into a trench at a construction site and were unable to get out.
ATCEMS said three people were involved, two who were rescued with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Ascension Seton Hays.
The third person was unconscious and was airlifted by STAR Flight to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
