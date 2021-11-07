x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 people who fell into trench rescued by first responders, EMS says

ATCEMS said one person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

CREEDMOOR, Texas — Three people were injured, one of them critically, after falling into a trench near Creedmoor on Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the rescue happened at approximately 1:57 p.m. in the 2000 block of FM 1327.

ATCEMS said a 911 caller reported a few people fell into a trench at a construction site and were unable to get out.

ATCEMS said three people were involved, two who were rescued with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Ascension Seton Hays.

The third person was unconscious and was airlifted by STAR Flight to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting

Austin airport expects record travel for Formula 1 weekend 2021

Tongue-eating parasite found inside mouth of fish at Texas state park

In Other News

Father raising awareness about fentanyl-laced pills after daughter's death