One dead after crashing into tree in North Austin

The person died at the scene of the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in North Austin Tuesday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at Scofield Ridge Parkway and Range Horse Road at around 12:40 p.m. ATCEMS said people attempted to perform CPR on the victim after they crashed into the tree, but that person later died on the scene.

ATCEMS said drivers can expect heavy traffic delays. Drivers should remain alert for investigators working in the area.

The Austin Police Department said traffic is shut down in both directions in the 2400 block of Scofield Ridge Parkway.