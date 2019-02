BARTLETT, Texas — According to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, residents in Bartlett, Granger and some of Taylor could be without power for up to eight hours on Sunday.

Sunday morning, a crash on Highway 95 in Bartlett involving electric lines led to the power company cutting the electricity in the area.

Sheriff Chody tweeted that the major power line is down, and traffic has been rerouted in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.