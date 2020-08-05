AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person has died and multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital after a crash along Metric Boulevard on Friday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to a multiple vehicle crash in the 12300 block of Metric Boulevard, where one of the vehicles had hit a tree and pinned two people in the car.

ATCEMS said five people were taken to the hospital, one of whom had CPR efforts being performed. APD said in a tweet the crash was fatal. APD said it would be holding a briefing about the crash at 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

