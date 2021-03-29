Austin restaurant workers say they want to be prioritized in vaccine rollout

The Texas Service Industry Coalition says its members don't feel safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — Service workers in the Austin area say they don't feel safe. Some haven't been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine and they feel they haven't been prioritized during the rollout process.

The Texas Service Industry Coalition recently protested at the State Capitol.

The group called on Gov. Greg Abbott to vaccinate 70% of the state's service workers before he opened up Texas earlier this month.

KVUE spoke with one woman who has several family members in the service industry.

"We are still expected to serve folks. Gov. Abbott opened up the state at 100% without even thinking of the impact of those that aren't able to obtain the vaccine," said Claudia Zapata with the coalition.

Right now, the coalition is also calling on the Austin City Council to provide mobile vaccination sites to neighborhoods in East Austin.

Starting Monday, all Texans 16 years old and above can qualify for a vaccine.