COVID-19 protocols changing for some Austin-based companies

As cases rise, some companies are changing protocols and extending work-from-home dates.

AUSTIN, Texas — As concern over the delta variant increases and cases rise in the Austin area, KVUE reached out to big companies in Austin to see what their protocols are and if any changes were made.

Dell Technologies

"We are currently evaluating requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for onsite employees and how we would effectively roll it out across the company. Informed by data and science, we’re working on an approach that prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and customers. We will continue to be transparent about these decisions and communicate next steps, timed to any news on site re-openings."

Dell also said some sites that were supposed to open back up in September will now reopen at a later date.

Masks are required for people on site, regardless of vaccination status.

Google

Google reported it is extending the voluntary work-from-home period globally from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18. It is also extending its temporary remote work option through the end of 2021 "for those with special circumstances."

Google said it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for people accessing the offices. The requirement will begin in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand globally, Google reported.

Facebook

Facebook said it is planning to open most of its U.S. offices at 50% capacity by early September, and likely reopening fully in October. However, it said it is monitoring the situation closely.

Facebook will also require anyone that works in any of its U.S. campuses to be vaccinated. It said implementation will depend on local conditions and regulations.

"We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety."

Facebook reported it is also reinstating its mask requirement for all U.S. offices, regardless of people's vaccination status.

KVUE also reached out to Apple, Tesla, Yeti, Whole Foods and LinkedIn but had not heard back by the time of publication.