COVID-19 causing A/C companies to change how they do house calls during peak season

Due to the coronavirus, local companies are being extra careful while responding to calls during triple-digit conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas gears up for a week of triple-digit temperatures, local air-conditioning companies are kicking off their busy summer season.

But, the way they're making house calls during the pandemic is different due to the pandemic.

George Drazic, owner of Efficient AC, Electric & Plumbing said they are avoiding in-person contact and sometimes the technician doesn't even need to enter the home.

"Sometimes, we can fix the unit without entering the property, but say if it's the fan blower motor, then we really have to enter the property to fix that and it's not really a 'fix it yourself' for a homeowner," said Drazsic.

They are no longer requiring signatures on invoices and the homeowner doesn't need to be present during the repair.

Drazic said common air-conditioning mistakes made this time of year include not keeping the air filter clean, changing the thermostat to a drastic temperature, or a clogged drain pan.

"You know, we're being very careful. We obviously don't want our people ill and we don't want to make you ill as a customer either," said Drazic.

He said a good temperature to keep the thermostat is between 75 and 78 degrees, and you can lower it a few degrees at night for sleep.