AUSTIN — A court has tossed out Austin's paid sick leave ordinance Nov. 16, saying that is violates the Texas Constitution.

The Austin-based Third Court of Appeals made the decision months after Austin City Council passed the ordinance. The court ruled that it violates the Texas Constitution because it is preempted by the Texas Minimum Wage Act.

"We reverse the district court’s order denying the Private Parties’ and the State’s application for a temporary injunction and remand this case to the district court with the instruction that it grant the requested temporary injunction and for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," according to the Texas Court of Appeals.

Click here to read the decision.

RELATED: Austin becomes first city in Texas to require paid sick leave policy

In February, the Austin City Council voted to pass the ordinance, which would have required all employers in the city to offer employees paid sick leave. It would have made Austin the first city in Texas to do so.

© 2018 KVUE-TV