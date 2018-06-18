AUSTIN -- Meechaiel Criner, the man charged with killing a University of Texas student on campus in 2016, appeared in court Monday, where the DNA collected during the investigation was discussed, according to our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Criner's lawyers are expected to try to toss the results of the DNA test out of the case, saying the testing was allegedly flawed.

Reporter Ryan Autullo from the Austin-American Statesman covering the hearing said the Judge said he'll need a lot of guidance from the lawyers before making a decision, and that "all (he) knows about DNA is how to spell it."

He is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing. He is accused of sexually assaulting and killing freshman Haruka Weiser before her body was found April 5, 2016. Criner is pleading not guilty.

Weiser was a well-known dance student from Portland, Oregon. Police believe that Weiser was attacked near Waller Creek as she was walking back from practice.

If convicted, Criner could face life in prison. The death penalty is off the table because Criner was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crime.

His trial is set for July 9.

