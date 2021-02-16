Boil water notice issued for Coupland

COUPLAND, Texas — The Manville Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for all customers due to a decrease in water pressure.
The Coupland-based water utility said it is experiencing system-wide electrical and communication failures due to the weather conditions.
Customers are also asked to conserve water.
Those without service will need to boil water once service is restored.
