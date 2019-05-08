AUSTIN, Texas — The "clear the lists" campaign has been growing in popularity as a way for people to help teachers prepare for the school year.

Country music artists have caught wind of the movement and have joined in to help clear several teachers' back-to-school lists as the new school year approaches.

Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott and Wade Bowen are just a few of the artists contributing.

Casey Donahew started a GoFundMe to raise money and, as of Aug. 5, there has been more than $47,000 raised of their $75,000 goal.

The artists have been tweeting at the teachers as they work to continue to clear their lists.

RELATED: Growing Facebook group lets teachers send gifts to each other

If you would like to donate, you can go to Casey Donahew's GoFundMe.

WATCH: Central Texas teachers getting help with supply wish list

RELATED:

Growing Facebook group lets teachers send gifts to each other

Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Cedar Park

Death toll rises as more El Paso shooting victims die in hospital Monday