Councilmembers prepare for briefing about APD, DPS partnership

The city council is expecting to get a briefing about the new partnership and plan to ask questions posed by the community.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council will get the chance to have their questions answered about the partnership between the Austin Police Department (APD) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

There will be a special briefing on Tuesday, April 18, during the council's work session. Some of the councilmembers say the partnership came as a surprise, so they are looking forward to learning more about it.

"This is something that's new to the City of Austin, and we don't want to implement it in the wrong way because we run the chance of losing trust in the community if it's not done properly," said Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly (District 6).

DPS has been assisting APD with patrols since March 30. APD Chief Joseph Chacon explained that this partnership comes at a critical point where the department is 300 officers short.

In the last two and a half weeks, Chacon said violent crimes have dropped 25% from the average weekly number.

Kelly says they are grateful to have the help, especially considering the vacancy levels in the department, but she has questions about how it will be implemented. Those questions Kelly would have preferred to have them answered before the partnership began.

"Now I'd like to know where our police efforts are being put. I'd like to know where in the city some of the crime hotspots are that DPS will be responding to. I'd like to know how many traffic citations that they've written that APD has not been able to. And I'd like to know how effective that they've been in their crime fighting ability," said Kelly.

During a status update, APD said DPS has made more than 4,000 traffic stops and written tickets for about 25% of the stops.

Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) says some community members are wondering if those stops are being targeted based on the demographic area.

"The concerns that I hear from my community is when they seeing a significant presence of troopers in their neighborhoods. These are neighborhoods that are predominately low-income neighborhoods or communities of color," said Fuentes. "They want to know why are they here? Are these troopers also located in other parts of the city? Are we being disproportionately targeted? Is the enforcement disproportionately targeted? There are a lot of questions that are bubbling up."

Chacon says he meets daily with the DPS Regional Director for Central Texas to make sure they are operating in alignment with APD. APD and DPS leadership meet weekly with troopers deployed throughout the City to set out expectations.

