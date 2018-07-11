AUSTIN — The Circuit of The Americas brought Winter Wonderland back to Austin with a new addition to light up your holiday season.

COTA kicked off Winter Wonderland for the second time Friday after having a successful first Winter Wonderland back in November of 2017.

COTA announced the return of the event on Facebook on Nov. 6. COTA said Winter Wonderland will be back with an addition of the Chinese Lantern Festival to light up your holiday season.

The Chinese Lantern Festival allows guests to "experience the wonders of illumination and travel through an extraordinary cultural experience," COTA said.

In addition to the lantern festival, this Christmas event will also feature an outdoor ice skating rink, a tunnel of lights, singing trees, Santa's Workshop and a petting zoo.

Winter Wonderland attendees told KVUE's Luis de Leon that the new lights made the experience one to remember.

"All the lights and all the colors make it really nice to kind of walk around and peruse," said one Austin resident.

Cari Norvell, an event coordinator at COTA, said the hard work that was put into this winter event has been worth.

"It's been great seeing families interact together and really enjoy this festival because that's what we're here for," said Norvell. "We worked really hard to put this together in order to create a memorable and positive experience for everybody that attends."

If you'd like to learn more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.

