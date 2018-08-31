TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The 37-year-old Circuit of the Americas' parking attendant who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl after helping her find her car has a lengthy criminal history that spans 20 years, according to documents obtained by KVUE.

Police identified the parking attendant as Paul Tincher, 37, who was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at America’s Best Value Inn, located at 909 E. Koenig Lane. He faces a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony. It's the latest alleged criminal offense on Tincher's record that includes prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault, the documents revealed.

On May 5, the 17-year-old told police that she went to a concert at the Circuit of the Americas when she said she left alone because she was tired and wanted to go home. She said it was dark outside and she couldn't find her car, so she asked Tincher for help.

When Tincher helped her to her car, he allegedly asked her how old she was. She told police she replied that she was 17, to which Tincher allegedly said, "Wow, I thought you were 22."

The teen told police he started to touch her body. Although she told police she said, "no" to Tincher multiple times, Tincher reportedly raped the teen. She later told police he stopped when she told him people were watching.

She reported the incident to police.

Officers reached out to Tincher, who they said voluntarily came to their office for an interview. Austin police said that Tincher said he "got caught up in the moment" and thought it was consensual, according to the affidavit. The officer reportedly asked him how he would apologize to the victim, to which he said the following:

"I would tell her I am so sorry for taking advantage of a young lady who isn't grown yet. And I apologize for any trauma I have done to her. If she's taken any type of way I have harmed her, I apologize. She doesn't have to worry about me being a predator or nothing like that. I don't know who she is, I aint (sic) going to find her or nothing like that. I would just try to ease her mind," he said, according to the affidavit.

Tincher's bond is set at $100,000. According to online records, he is in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tincher has approximately 11 convictions and three other arrests from 1998 to 2016 on his criminal record, according to court documents. Some of the convictions and arrests include possession of marijuana, aggravated assault with injury, public intoxication and driving while intoxicated, according to the documents.

