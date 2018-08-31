TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man -- identified in an affidavit as a parking attendant for the Circuit of the Americas -- after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. He was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at America’s Best Value Inn, located at 909 E. Koenig Lane.

The 17-year-old girl said she was trying to make her way back to her vehicle when the alleged rape happened, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

On May 5, the teen said she went to a concert at the Circuit of the Americas when she said she left alone because she was tired and wanted to go home. She said it was dark outside and she couldn't find her car, so she asked a parking attendant for help.

When the parking attendant -- identified in the affidavit as Paul Tincher, 37 -- helped her to her car, he allegedly asked her how old she was. She told police she replied that she was 17, to which Tincher allegedly said, "Wow, I thought you were 22."

The teen told police he started to touch her body. Although she told police she said, "no" to Tincher multiple times, Tincher reportedly raped the teen. She later told police he stopped when she told him people were watching.

She reported the incident to police.

Officers reached out to Tincher, who they said voluntarily came to their office for an interview. Austin police said that Tincher said he "got caught up in the moment" and thought it was consensual, according to the the affidavit. The officer reportedly asked him how he would apologize to the victim, to which he said the following:

"I would tell her I am so sorry for taking advantage of a young lady who isn't grown yet. And I apologize for any trauma I have done to her. If she's taken any type of way I have harmed her, I apologize. She doesn't have to worry about me being a predator or nothing like that. I don't know who she is, I aint (sic) going to find her or nothing like that. I would just try to ease her mind," he said, according to the affidavit.

He faces a charge of sexual assault, a second degree felony.

© 2018 KVUE-TV