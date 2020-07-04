AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofit organization United Way for Greater Austin put together a list of quarantine-friendly volunteer opportunities for their Spring Season of Caring.

In past years, their Spring Day of Caring has provided ways to give back to the Austin community before summer. This year, they decided to expand their volunteer efforts into a season-long effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Here at United Way for Greater Austin, we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and checking in with our community partners to see where help is needed most," the nonprofit said in a statement. "We are carefully responding to the needs of our community while also doing our best to ensure everyone’s safety."

Some highlights of their spring 2020 volunteer program include:

Become a Senior Buddy

As seniors are one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many are in need of help to get groceries and prescriptions. Volunteers will be matched with a senior or multiple seniors to assist with errands.

Donate blood

Due to COVID-19, Central Texas-based We Are Blood is in need of donations now more than ever. The FDA has recently revised its blood donor eligibility requirements, which allow additional community members to donate blood or platelets and help protect the blood supply for patients.

Natural disaster relief training

United Way for Greater Austin has already started preparation for hurricane season. Volunteers can assist with their 2-1-1 “call for help” line during natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and fires.

The nonprofit is offering free, two-hour training for people interested in volunteering for four-hour helpline shifts between August and October, which is the peak hurricane season for Texas.

Support a child care center

Donate learning tools or school supplies for United Way and Austin Independent School District's Pre-K Partnership families. Their program serves hundreds of families at low-income schools.

Many young students are at home because of school closures while their parents are providing essential work. United Way is collecting toys, games and art supplies to help keep these young students learning and stimulated while at home.

Those interested in supporting this program can email volunteer@uwatx.org by April 15 for more information.

Find a complete list of active volunteer opportunities, with more added each week, here.

