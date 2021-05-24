x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, May 24.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,524 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,204 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,775 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,275 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 473 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

