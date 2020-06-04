AUSTIN, Texas — The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, otherwise known as WIC, is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program, and it will be updating the app.

Texas Health and Human Services announced the new developments being implemented by Texas WIC on Monday.

The updates on the MyTexasWIC app will help ensure that Texans who need access to nutritious food will be able to find it in their local grocery stores.

RELATED:

Dallas leaders urge shoppers to avoid stockpiling WIC approved items

Austin Chinese-American Network partners with volunteers to donate meals to homeless during pandemic

'This is our time to step up.' Austin-area pizzeria is baking hundreds of pizzas for doctors, nurses and first responders

WIC is providing additional options for certain food items such as milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs. It is also permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package.

Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are products eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.

WIC is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that is available to qualified pregnant women, new moms and children under the age of five. It provides nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, referrals and nutritious foods.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for seniors

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Direct deposits coming soon to Texans, Gov. Abbott says

Austin ISD food service worker of 10 years dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Body found on Texas Capitol grounds, DPS says