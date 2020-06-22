Cecilia Abbott's 'Stars of Texas Storytime' to feature Matthew McConaughey and wife, Camila

At 10 a.m. on June 23, the McConaugheys will read "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak via Facebook Live on Gov. Greg Abbott’s page.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a COVID-19 PSA Matthew McConaughey did in April 2020.

Alright, alright, alright ... it's storytime, Texas.

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced on June 22 that Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, will be the special guests for "Stars of Texas Storytime" on June 23.

At 10 a.m. on June 23, the McConaugheys will read "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak via Facebook Live on Gov. Greg Abbott’s page.

In early April, the First Lady announced "Stars of Texas Storytime," a virtual storytime program for children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

