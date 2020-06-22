x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

local

Cecilia Abbott's 'Stars of Texas Storytime' to feature Matthew McConaughey and wife, Camila

At 10 a.m. on June 23, the McConaugheys will read "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak via Facebook Live on Gov. Greg Abbott’s page.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a COVID-19 PSA Matthew McConaughey did in April 2020.

Alright, alright, alright ... it's storytime, Texas. 

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced on June 22 that Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, will be the special guests for "Stars of Texas Storytime" on June 23. 

At 10 a.m. on June 23, the McConaugheys will read "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak via Facebook Live on Gov. Greg Abbott’s page.

RELATED: 

Matthew McConaughey delivering masks to rural hospitals in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Read Matthew McConaughey's full 'GMA' commencement speech to 2020 grads

Matthew McConaughey makes DIY face mask in new PSA

In early April, the First Lady announced "Stars of Texas Storytime," a virtual storytime program for children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special guests in the past have included Austin's own Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy, the King of Country George Strait, Ben Crenshaw, Chuck Norris and more.

You can watch the Facebook Live here.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey appears in Austin PSA, urging college students to 'stay home'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

TABC suspends alcohol licenses at 4 Austin bars due to COVID-19 safety violations

Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick deserves 'hero status'

As Texas hospitalizations hit new record, Abbott says closing down businesses is a last resort

List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man': Chip and Joanna Gaines join Emmanuel Acho