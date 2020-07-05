AUSTIN, Texas — While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is advising that Texans continue to practice social distancing, good hygiene and leave their homes only for essential needs and activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the governor is slowly opening businesses.

There are many Texas state parks and Travis County parks that have opened since Abbott started revising guidelines.

Here's a growing list of state and Travis County parks that are open as of May 7.

Texas state parks that are open amid COVID-19

Bastrop State Park

Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for prepaid day reservations only. There are currently no plans to reopen the pool yet.

Blanco State Park

Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Inks Lake State Park

Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for prepaid day reservations only.

Lockhart State Park

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for prepaid day reservations only. There are currently no plans to reopen the pool yet.

Longhorn Cavern

Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lyndon B. Johnson State Park

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pool is currently under repair.

McKinney Falls State Park

Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for prepaid day reservations only.

Pedernales Falls State Park

Open Wednesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for prepaid day reservations only.

Travis County parks that are open amid COVID-19

Arkansas Bend Park

East Metro Park

Hamilton Pool Preserve

Milton Reimers Ranch Park

Northeast Metropolitan Park

Pace Bend Park

Richard Moya Park

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Webberville Park

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott gives update on COVID-19 response May 5

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-area nurse fired for going to New York to care for COVID-19 patients

Weddings can now resume in Texas under these guidelines

Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began

Gov. Abbott modifies his COVID-19 executive order to eliminate jail time as punishment