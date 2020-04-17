AUSTIN, Texas — Long lines were spotted at the LBJ Early College High School on April 15 as families in need took advantage of an opportunity to get free food and hygiene products from the Central Texas Food Bank.

Lines of cars are being captured around the country as the U.S. faces high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Texas Food Bank has two more distributions for Travis County residents coming up in April.

On Monday, April 20, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute the 28-pound boxes at the Del Valle High School located at 5201 Ross Road. On April 30, families can drive up to the Toney Burger Stadium in South Austin at 3200 Jones Road. For those planning to go to the Toney Burger Stadium, cars must enter at the north side of the facility from the eastbound Highway 290 frontage road between Brodie Lane and West Gate Boulevard, the food bank said.

Both distributions will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on those days.

When cars roll up, volunteers will place packed boxes into the trunks of families' cars. Families will get 28 pounds of shelf-stable food such as peanut butter, rice, canned tuna and canned fruit. The boxes will also come with some hygiene products such as toothpaste.

If you need more assistance finding food, you can call 2-1-1 or go to the Central Texas Food Bank's website.

