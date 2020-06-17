x
Travis County parks, pools close or partially close after rise in COVID-19 cases

Some parks are temporarily closed while others are partially open.

AUSTIN, Texas — Restrictions are coming to some Travis County parks and pools after the area saw a rise in coronavirus cases.

Travis County has entered stage four of its risk-based level for COVID-19, so county officials are limiting park amenities to the use of trails and boat ramps. Some parks are temporarily closing, while others are changing their hours.

When the county transitions back to stage three or lower on the risk scale, more park amenities will reopen. A date will then be announced to open pavilions and group shelters, athletic fields, park playscapes, picnic tables and barbecue grills and reservations for camping sites.

Here is a list of parks closed until further notice:

The following Travis County parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for walking, hiking, biking and other activities that are allowed:

Stay up to date on what the county is doing to keep parks and pools safe by checking out the Travis County parks website.

