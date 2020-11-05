AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Texas: More than 38,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 21,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,100 cases have been reported and at least 60 people have died. More than 700 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 370 cases have been reported and at least 13 people have died. More than 200 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been more than 200 cases reported in the county and at least two people have died. Around 130 people have recovered from the virus.



5:25 a.m. - As of Sunday, May 10, numbers show Texas' new daily case numbers and new deaths both dropped. Meanwhile, active hospitalizations dropped as well and the test positivity rate edged down ever so slightly.

Here's a look at the data from the Texas Department of State Health Services:

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus statistics as of May 10 Source: Texas Department of State Health Services Source: Texas Department of State Health Services Source: Texas Department of State Health Services Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

