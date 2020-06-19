Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Things to know Friday, June 19

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, June 19.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 99,850 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 63,800 recoveries have also been reported.

More than 99,850 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 63,800 recoveries have also been reported. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 4,990 cases have been reported and at least 108 people have died. At least 3,817 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 1,445 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 5 people have recovered from the virus. More than 335 recoveries have been reported. Williamson County: More than 1,110 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 625 people have recovered from the virus.



Today's headlines:

6:20 a.m. - Due the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders in Round Rock are changing the way the city celebrates this year's Fourth of July holiday.

City leaders say there will be no annual Frontier Days or fireworks show at Old Settlers Park this year, but they're bringing the annual parades straight to Round Rock communities. You'll be able to enjoy the decorated vehicles, patriotic inflatables, and more straight from the comfort of your front yard.

There will be three separate routes -- a red, white and blue route. All routes will begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 4th.